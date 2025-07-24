BIZTECH
2 min read
Authorities raid Anil Ambani's Reliance firms in India
Officials say the group is involved in orchestrating a “well-planned” scheme to syphon off bank loans.
Authorities raid Anil Ambani's Reliance firms in India
India's financial crime agency raids firms linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group / Reuters
15 hours ago

India’s financial crime agency has carried out multiple raids at premises linked to Reliance’s Anil Ambani Group in connection with alleged money laundering, state-run Doordarshan news reported.

Over 35 premises in the financial capital, Mumbai, belonging to 50 companies and 25 persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Press Trust of India reported.

Quoting sources, the report said the agency is probing allegations of “illegal loan diversion” of around $350 million, given to the group companies of Ambani between 2017 and 2019.

The loans are alleged to have been diverted to many group companies and shell companies by the entities involved, the report said.

The agency alleged the group orchestrated a “well-planned” scheme to syphon off bank loans.

Reliance is accused of paying bribes to Yes Bank officials, the source said, adding that loan approvals violated the bank’s processes.

Anil Ambani is the younger sibling of Asia’s wealthiest person, Mukesh Ambani, and as recently as 2008 was ranked the sixth-richest person globally.

Currently chair of the Reliance Group, he has, however, suffered business setbacks in the intervening years.

Last month, reports emerged that the Indo-French joint venture (JV) between Dassault Aviation, which manufactures Rafale fighter jets, and Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Aerostructure was likely to be dissolved, as the French company has reportedly decided to pull out of the JV, Dassault Reliance Aerostructure (DRAL).

The decision was taken due to Ambani’s “inability to make the investment required to keep the joint venture going.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us