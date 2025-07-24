WORLD
2 min read
Syria-Israel talks in Paris led to dialogue and de-escalation —US
US Envoy Tom Barrack says both sides agreed to continue efforts after meeting amid rising tensions in southern Syria.
Syria-Israel talks in Paris led to dialogue and de-escalation —US
US says Syria-Israel talks in Paris led to dialogue and de-escalation / AP
July 24, 2025

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack has said that a meeting between Syrian and Israeli officials in Paris resulted in progress towards dialogue and de-escalation after recent violence in southern Syria.

"I met this evening with the Syrians and Israelis in Paris. Our goal was dialogue and de-escalation, and we accomplished precisely that," Barrack said in a brief statement on X.

"All parties reiterated their commitment to continuing these efforts."

There was no immediate confirmation from either the Syrian or Israeli side.

However, media reports indicated that Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani were expected to attend the talks.

Deadly unrest in Sweida

US State Department Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott confirmed during a press briefing that Barrack and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in contact with both sides for several days leading up to the Paris meeting.

"Syria is at a critical juncture, and we are looking to the Syrian government to lead on these steps," Pigott said.

Tensions between Syria and Israel have surged since July 13, when clashes erupted between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze factions in the southern governorate of Sweida.

The violence escalated quickly, prompting Israeli air strikes on Syrian military sites and infrastructure, including in Damascus.

Israel claimed the attacks were meant to protect Druze communities, though Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected foreign interference.

A ceasefire was reached on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us