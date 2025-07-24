WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan, China sign maritime shipping pact
Islamabad has said collaboration will boost regional trade, enhance connectivity, and strengthen Pakistan's role in the global maritime industry.
Pakistan, China sign maritime shipping pact
China and Pakistan sign a maritime agreement. / AP
July 24, 2025

China and Pakistan have signed a maritime agreement to transform Islamabad's shipping sector and upgrade its role in the global maritime industry.

The agreement was signed between Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and China’s Shandong Xinxu Group, Maritime AM Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said.

The Pakistani shipping sector "is set for a major transformation following the agreement," he added.

Addressing the signing ceremony in the capital, Islamabad, Chaudhry said the development symbolises a growing partnership between Pakistan and China in the maritime domain, paving the way for future cooperation, investment, and development in Pakistan’s shipping industry.

He emphasised that the collaboration will boost regional trade, enhance connectivity, and strengthen Pakistan's role in the global maritime industry through mutual cooperation and shared economic goals.

Another major component of the pact involves PNSC offering commercial, technical, and administrative management services for vessels as mutually agreed.

The PNSC, headquartered in Karachi, is Pakistan’s premier national flag carrier, operating under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Shangdong Xinxu Group Corporation, based in Zibo City of Shandong, is a leading Chinese enterprise engaged in international trade and shipping.

China is Pakistan's largest trading partner, with their bilateral trade volume reaching $23.1 billion in 2024, representing an 11.1 percent increase compared to the previous year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Europeans and Iran meet in Istanbul to revive stalled nuke talks
One civilian killed in Cambodia as fresh border clashes with Thailand erupt
Death toll of journalists in Gaza soars to 232 as Israeli onslaught on media rages unchecked
ICC sentences Central African Republic rebel leaders for crimes against humanity
Macron's pledge to recognise Palestinian state sparks global praise and Israeli outrage
Syria-Israel talks in Paris led to dialogue and de-escalation —US
France to recognise State of Palestine at UN in September, says Macron
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Did Israel and the US just let Gaza truce talks fizzle?
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes away at 71
Wrongfully jailed for 19 years, Muslim man in India demands apology
We will wipe out Palestinians in Gaza, make it completely Jewish: Israeli minister
Attacked by dogs, forcibly fed alcohol: Gaza detainees suffer horrific torture in Israeli prisons
Trump’s war machine
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us