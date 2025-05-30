WORLD
1 min read
Where do Hajj pilgrims come from?
Over 1.83 million Muslims performed Hajj last year, with nearly 90% coming from outside Saudi Arabia. Here is a breakdown of where 2024 Hajj pilgrims came from.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
7 hours ago

In 2024, more than 1.83 million people performed Hajj, with nearly 90% of pilgrims coming from outside Saudi Arabia through various ports, while the number of domestic pilgrims — including both citizens and residents — reached 221,854.

More than half of the pilgrims were male, while female pilgrims totalled 875,027.

Saudi officials have said they expect the number of pilgrims this year to exceed 2024’s figures and approach pre-pandemic levels of over two million.

One of the world’s largest religious gatherings, the Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. All Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so.

Here is a look at the regional representation of pilgrims who undertook the pilgrimage in 2024.

