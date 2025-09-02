WORLD
2 min read
North Korea's Kim Jong-un travels to China for WWII anniversary parade
Kim joins Putin and Xi in Beijing for military parade marking 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender.
North Korea's Kim Jong-un travels to China for WWII anniversary parade
Kim joins Putin and Xi in Beijing for military parade marking 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender / AP
September 2, 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has crossed into China on his special train to attend Beijing’s military parade commemorating the end of World War II, North Korean state media reported.

Rodong Sinmun published photos of Kim with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, boarding his armoured train as it departed Pyongyang on Monday.

South Korean media later confirmed the train’s arrival in the Chinese border city of Dandong before heading to Beijing.

The visit marks Kim’s first trip to China since 2019 and his fifth overall since taking power in 2011.

Kim is scheduled to attend Wednesday’s parade alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The event could highlight the three leaders’ shared opposition to the United States, although no trilateral summit has been confirmed.

Putin arrived in China on Sunday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit as well as the parade.

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - SCO Summit 2025: All eyes on Tianjin as Global South heavyweights converge in China

Kremlin officials said a possible meeting with Kim was "under consideration."

North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim’s trip reflects the country’s "strategic solidarity" with China and Russia.

North Korea has become increasingly vocal on global issues, issuing statements on conflicts in the Middle East and the Taiwan Strait while framing itself as part of a united front with Beijing and Moscow against Washington.

For Kim, the Beijing trip is also a rare appearance at a multilateral event, his first since taking office.

The visit comes as US President Donald Trump and South Korea’s new liberal president, Lee Jae Myung, have expressed interest in restarting nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

Negotiations have been stalled since Kim’s 2019 summit with Trump collapsed in Hanoi.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us