The US President Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not target Moscow.

His comments on Tuesday came after The Financial Times, citing people briefed on discussions, reported that Trump had privately encouraged Ukraine to step up deep strikes on Russia.

The newspaper added that Trump asked Zelenskyy whether he could strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons.

On Monday, Trump announced more weapons for Kiev and a toughened stance against Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine.

Trump has given Kremlin 50 days to end the fighting or face massive new economic sanctions.

With NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump also unveiled a deal under which European members of the alliance would buy billions of dollars of arms from the United States — including Patriot anti-missile batteries — and send them to Ukraine.

Trump has long railed against what he sees as the outsized role the United States has played in arming Ukraine, even though NATO says Europe is now responsible for the bulk of the weaponry going to Kiev.

European nations Germany, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands have already said they will or are looking to participate in the new US scheme.

US should share 'burden' of arming Ukraine

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas however said the US should "share the burden" of arming Ukraine.

"We welcome President Trump's announcement to send more weapons to Ukraine, although we would like to see US share the burden," Kallas said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"If you promise to give the weapons, but say that it's somebody else who is going to pay for it, it is not really given by you."

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine will most likely perceive a decision by the US, NATO and EU about military supplies "as encouragement to continue the war."

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Peskov said statements by Europe's political leadership suggest it favours escalating hostilities versus pursuing peace.

Russia remains open to direct negotiations with Ukraine and continues to wait for proposals on dates for a third round of talks, said Peskov.

"We're ready but have received no proposals from Kiev. While Washington and Europe claim to want dialogue, their actions suggest otherwise," he noted.