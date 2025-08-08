WAR ON GAZA
Pro-Israel lobbying group brands MAGA star Marjorie Taylor Greene as "newest anti-Israel squad member" in a blistering political showdown.
Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a storm of backlash for acknowledging that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. / AP
US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit back hard at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) after the influential pro-Israel lobby group accused her of betraying "American values" for saying Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

"While AIPAC is lying to their donors about me claiming I'm 'betraying my American values,' the REALITY is AIPAC 1,000,000% serves and lobbies for a foreign country, Israel!!" Greene wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

"I'm as AMERICAN as they come! I can’t be bought and I’m not backing down!! Bring. It. On."

Earlier, AIPAC sent a fundraising email to supporters, saying: "You expect anti-Israel smears from Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. But now, Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined their ranks, spouting the same vile rhetoric and voting against the US-Israel alliance."

On Thursday, Greene hit back, "I'm one of the only members of Congress that doesn't take money from AIPAC, who donates way more money to Republicans than Democrats."

The lobby group called Greene's comments "disgusting," adding: "Let's call this what it is: Marjorie Taylor Greene is the newest member of the anti-Israel Squad. She may think this earns her praise from the far-left or online radicals — but we see it for what it is: a betrayal of American values and a dangerous distortion of the truth."

Greene's recent comments stand in contrast to her earlier positions, but she has led a significant group of Make America Great Again (MAGA)-aligned conservative voices in condemning Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, as the death toll climbs.

As harrowing images of starving children appeared in media reportage during recent weeks, Greene emerged as one of the most vocal figures in the US condemning Israel's actions in Gaza as nothing less than genocide.

Hunger-related deaths

Trump also noted on July 28 that "real starvation" was taking place in Gaza, contradicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's false claims.

When asked whether he agreed with Netanyahu's denial that Israel was fuelling hunger in Gaza, the US president responded, "Those children look very hungry...that's real starvation stuff."

The United Nations World Food Programme has described the latest situation in Gaza as "widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease," driving hunger-related deaths.

Over the past 22 months, Israel has systematically destroyed nearly all of Gaza, repeatedly displaced the enclave's besieged population, killed more than 61,000 people, and imposed a suffocating blockade that sparked deadly hunger in the territory.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

The International Court of Justice found it plausible in 2024 that Israel had committed acts that violated the Genocide Convention.

