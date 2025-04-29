Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that the country has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext," Tarar said in a post on social media platform X, early on Wednesday.

"Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region," he added.

"Indian self assumed hubristic role of Judge, Jury and Executioner in the region is reckless and vehemently rejected," he added in the long post.

"Pakistan open-heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth. Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond."

India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

This comes as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations rise as India has said there were Pakistani links to the attack that killed 26 men at a tourist spot in India-administered Kashmir last week.

Islamabad has called the incident as "false flag" and called for a neutral investigation.

Since the attack, the nuclear-armed nations have unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with India putting the critical Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines and suspending Simla Agreement between both sides.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue and punish the attackers.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is claimed in full by both Hindu-majority India and Islamic Pakistan. Each controls only part of it and have fought wars over the Himalayan region, where UN has adopted resolutions since 1947, calling for plebiscite.

India has deployed more than 500,000 troops in the region, where in recent weeks, Indian forces reportedly detained some 2,000 Kashmiris and also destroyed homes of suspected rebels, seen as collective punishment by locals, critics and rights groups.

On Monday, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters news agency that a military incursion by India was imminent.

Pakistan was on high alert but would only use its nuclear weapons if "there is a direct threat to our existence," Asif said in an interview at his office in Islamabad.

Rubio to call India, Pakistan top diplomats

It comes as United States on Tuesday called on both India and Pakistan to de-escalate their current tensions, adding its top diplomat would be in touch with his Indian and Pakistani counterparts soon.

"We are reaching out to both parties and telling them to not escalate the situation," Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US Department of State, told foreign media on Tuesday.

She said the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is expected to discuss the issue with foreign ministers of India and Pakistan "as early as today or tomorrow."

Rubio is encouraging "other national leaders and foreign ministers to also reach out to the countries on this issue," she added.

China and Türkiye have called for immediate de-escalation.

Iran has offered to mediate, and Saudi Arabia said it is trying to "prevent an escalation."

US President Donald Trump has played down tensions, stating on Friday that the Kashmir dispute is older than 1,000 years and that leaders of both sides will "figure out, one way or another" how to lower down the tensions.

Bruce, however, stated that US is taking daily actions in this case and expects "impact" from Rubio's interactions with his South Asian counterparts.

"We're also monitoring the developments across the board in that region and we, as you know, at multiple levels, I have to say, are in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan, not just at the foreign minister level certainly, but at multiple levels," Bruce added.

"We of course are encouraging all parties to work together for a responsible solution. The world is watching this."