Trump congratulates Carney on election win, plans in-person meeting
US President spoke with Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, to offer congratulations on his victory; both leaders agreed to meet soon and emphasised strengthening bilateral ties.
Trump and Carney have agreed to meet in person in the near future, according to the Canadian PM's office. / Reuters
April 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his recent election victory, Carney's office said.

 "The leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment.

"To that end, the leaders agreed to meet in person in the near future," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The phone call came after the Liberal Party of Canada secured victory in Monday’s federal elections, granting the ruling party another four-year mandate and reaffirming public confidence in Carney's leadership amid challenges posed by Trump's tariff policies and his fixation on annexing Canada.

The Liberal leader has previously said he would only visit Washington when there was a "serious discussion to be had" that respected Canada's sovereignty.

According to preliminary results released by Elections Canada, the country’s official and independent electoral body, the Liberal Party won a majority with 43.5% of the vote.

The Liberals, which won 169 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons with the current vote rate, fell short of the 172 seats needed to form a majority government.

The main opposition Conservative Party, which won 41.4% of the vote, received 144 seats with the current share of votes.

The Liberals, voted to power for a fourth consecutive term, last won a parliamentary majority in 2015.

The United States is a major destination for Canadian goods, with around 75% of Canada's exports flowing south of the border.

In contrast, Canada makes up just 17% of US exports — a far smaller share.

Canada is also the top foreign supplier of crude oil to the U.S. The projected $45 billion American trade deficit with Canada in 2024 is largely fueled by US energy needs.

