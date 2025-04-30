WORLD
1 min read
Chinese 'taikonauts' return home after six-month mission in space
The trio conducted a range of scientific experiments and station maintenance during their extended stay aboard China's indigenously built orbital facility.
Chinese 'taikonauts' return home after six-month mission in space
Astronaut Song Lingdong waves from a bus during a see-off ceremony before the Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission to China's Tiangong space station on October 30, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
April 30, 2025

Three Chinese astronauts from the Shenzhou-19 mission safely returned to Earth on Wednesday, after spending six months aboard China's Tiangong space station, state media reported.

Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to Xinhua News Agency. Their return had been delayed by a day due to adverse weather conditions.

Launched in October, the trio—known locally as taikonauts—conducted a range of scientific experiments and station maintenance during their extended stay aboard China's indigenously built orbital facility.

Their mission concluded as the Shenzhou-20 crew successfully took over station operations last week.

The new team, comprising Commander Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, was launched last Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China and will also spend six months aboard the space station.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us