As Gaza's humanitarian system nears total collapse, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has begun a week-long series of hearings to examine Israel's legal responsibilities in facilitating humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The hearings, which began on April 28 and will continue until May 2, were initiated following a 2023 request from the UN General Assembly.

The UN asked the ICJ for an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations under international law, particularly after Israel blocked the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating on its territory.

The court proceedings come amid an intensifying crisis in Gaza.

Since March 2, Israel has restricted the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other essential supplies.

On March 18, it resumed military assault in the enclave in violation of a negotiated ceasefire agreement, saying it aims to pressure Palestinian group Hamas into releasing more hostages.

UN legal representatives were the first to address the court on Day 1, followed by statements from Palestine, Egypt and Malaysia.

Who said what?

Palestine

Top Palestinian official Ammar Hijazi warned judges that "all UN-supported bakeries in Gaza have been forced to shut their doors", adding: "Nine of every 10 Palestinians have no access to safe drinking water. Storage facilities of the UN and other international agencies are empty. These are the facts. Starvation is here. Humanitarian aid is being used as a weapon of war."

Egypt

Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister Hatem Kamaleldin Abdelkader underscored that Israel remains bound by international humanitarian and human rights law for the duration of its occupation.

Malaysia

Malaysian envoy Azalina Othman Said told the court: "In last few weeks we have witnessed not only a renewed war against the Palestinian population... but also statements by senior Israeli officials that leave no doubt (that) Israel's intention is to bring about the ultimate denial of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination to their eventual displacement and elimination."

On Day 2, speakers from Bolivia to Colombia took the floor, delivering scathing assessments of Israel's conduct.

Bolivia

Bolivia's representative Roberto Calzadilla Sarmiento described the situation as "a humanitarian catastrophe... marked by devastating loss of life, widespread destruction and the systematic obstruction of essential life-saving aid, which is desperately required as a direct consequence of Israel's colonial and genocidal actions".

Brazil

Brazil's Marcelo Viegas said the court's advisory opinion is "urgently needed as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate".

Chile

Chile's Claudio Troncoso Repetto emphasised the importance of the court's role in upholding international law.

Spain

Spain told the ICJ that barring UN agencies from operating in the occupied territories violates both international law and the Palestinian right to self-determination.

South Africa

South Africa's Jaymion Hendricks accused Israel of "using starvation as a weapon" against Palestinians.

Algeria

Algeria urged the court to declare Israel "in breach of its legal obligations" both as a UN member and as an occupying power.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Saud Alnasser cited a March 2024 court order that mandated the "unhindered provision" of aid to Gaza. "Sadly, but predictably," he said, "Israel chose to ignore the court's ruling, showing that it considered itself above the law."

Belgium

Belgium's Professor Vaios Koutroulis raised concerns about the risk of famine, malnutrition and unequal access to water, warning that "Israel's military and security interests must be exercised in compliance with international law and not in spite of international law".

Colombia

Colombia's Mauricio Jaramillo Jassir concluded that Israel is violating its obligations by "impeding the provision of basic services and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population".

Today, the court is hearing statements from Türkiye, Pakistan, Panama, Poland, Qatar, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, Hungary and Indonesia.