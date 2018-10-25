A sudden wave of pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, other prominent Democrats and CNN was thwarted without physical harm, but an anxiety-filled day on Wednesday deepened political tensions and fears two weeks before national midterm elections.

None of the bombs detonated as law-enforcement took them away for examination and disposal.

US federal investigators are trying to track down a suspicious package they believe was addressed to former vice president Joe Biden, a federal official said.

The first crude bomb to be discovered had been delivered Monday to the suburban New York compound of George Soros, a liberal billionaire and major contributor to Democratic causes. The FBI said an additional package was intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder but that one ended up at a Florida office of Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose return address was on it.

The targets of the bombs were some of the figures most frequently criticised by President Donald Trump, who still assails Clinton at rallies while supporters chant "lock her up" — two years after he defeated her and she largely left the political scene.

Trump accuses Soros of paying protesters and singles out cable news network CNN as he rails against the "fake news" media.

He took a softer tone at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday night but not before he called on the media to stop its "endless hostility" and on public figures to tone down their rhetoric.

"No one should carelessly compare political opponents to historical villains, which is done, it's done all the time," he said.

"The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often times false attacks and stories," he added. "Have to do it. They've got to stop."

"Let's get along," he said. "By the way, do you see how nice I'm behaving tonight? Have you ever seen this?

The attacks overtook other news in an already-tense political season that could reshape Congress and serve as a referendum on the first two years of Trump's presidency.

The actions, which caused panicked building evacuations, are bound to add to fears that overheated rhetoric could lead to deadly violence as the parties engage in bitter fights over immigration, the Supreme Court and the treatment of women.

The White House condemned the attacks aimed at Democrats and other perceived foes of the administration.

"Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States," Trump said. "This egregious conduct is abhorrent."

But Democratic Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer of New York and Nancy Pelosi of California said such words "ring hollow" when coming from Trump. They noted the president's recent praise of a GOP congressman who body-slammed a Guardian reporter among other Trump statements.

Breaking down the bombs

The US Secret Service intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton at the Chappaqua, New York, home she shares with former president Bill Clinton, and another to Obama at his home in Washington.

Law-enforcement officials said all the packages were similar: manila envelopes with bubble-wrap interior bearing six stamps and the return address of Florida Representative Schultz. She is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee who was accused by Clinton rivals of secretly helping the party's eventual presidential nominee.

The devices all were sent to an FBI lab in Virginia to be studied.

All the pipe bombs were packed with powder and shards of glass.

The devices, each with a small battery, were made from PVC pipe about six inches long and covered with black tape, said a law enforcement official who viewed X-ray images and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Officials provided no details on a possible suspect or motive.

"Suffice it to say, it appears an individual or individuals sent out multiple, similar packages," said John Miller, the New York Police Department's head of intelligence and counterterrorism, who briefed reporters.

CNN denounces White House

A police bomb squad removed still another from CNN's New York office, which was evacuated. The CNN package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who has publicly clashed with Trump and is a regular television contributor.

Overhead TV shots showed a truck carrying that device being driven away.

Two for Maxine Waters

Democratic Representative Maxine Waters of California said her Washington office, too, was the target of a suspicious package. An initial FBI statement did not include Waters, whom the president has denigrated as a "low-IQ individual," among the intended targets, however, it confirmed later two additional suspicious packages, both addressed to Waters, were similar to the five others.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his office received a similar package, but New York police officials said the office was cleared and no device was found.

Neither Clinton nor Obama received the packages sent to them, and neither was at risk because of screening procedures, the Secret Service said.

TRT World'sNick Harper has more from New York.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, "These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

But while stopping short of blaming Trump's rhetoric for inspiring the attacks, Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN Worldwide, contended there was a "total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media."

"The president, and especially the White House press secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that," he said.