WORLD
2 MIN READ
Building fire in Paris leaves at least 10 dead
Fire crews evacuated the block on Erlanger Street but were still fighting the flames. Many of those affected, took refused in nearby roofs.
Building fire in Paris leaves at least 10 dead
Firefighters and a police officer are seen near a building that caught fire in the 16th arrondissement in Paris, on February 5, 2019. / AFP
February 5, 2019

The death toll from a fire at a residential building in Paris now stood at 10, said Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz, who added that investigators were favouring a "criminal" cause for the blaze.

Heitz also told reporters that a woman had been placed in custody as part of the investigation into the blaze.

The blaze in the French capital's trendy 16th arrondissement also left 27 people - including three firefighters - with minor injuries.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

People on the roofs

Some of those affected scrambled on to nearby roofs to escape the smoke and flames, and needed to be rescued by fire crews.

With landmarks including the Trocadero overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Paris Saint-Germain's home stadium the Parc des Princes, the picturesque Bois de Bologne and an array of upmarket shops and restaurants, the area is popular with tourists.

Fire service spokesman Clement Cognon said, "We had to carry out many rescues, including some people who had taken refuge on the roofs."

At approximately 0230 GMT (3:30 am local time), fire crews had finished evacuating the block on Erlanger Street but were still fighting the flames. Several surrounding buildings were also evacuated.

Around 200 firefighters were still at the scene in the early hours of Tuesday, battling the blaze and treating the injured.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us