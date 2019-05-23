WORLD
Pakistan says it has test-fired nuclear-capable missile
Shaheen-II has a range of 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) and is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Islamabad's announcement comes as election results from neighbouring rival India point to another right-wing win.
Shaheen II, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, according to Pakistan capable of delivering conventional and nuclear weapons at a range of up to 1500 miles, during a training launch in this handout photo released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on May 23, 2019. / Reuters
May 23, 2019

Pakistan's military says it has successfully test-fired a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

A statement from the military says the surface-to-surface Shaheen-II missile, which has a range of 1,500 kilometres, or 932 miles, was launched on Thursday and ended in the Arabian Sea.

"Shaheen II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards the maintenance of deterrence stability in the region," Pakistan's military said in a statement.

The announcement comes after results of a six-week general election in neighbouring India, Pakistan's chief regional rival, point to a win for incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. They regularly test-fire missiles.

