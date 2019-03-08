WORLD
1 MIN READ
Finland's center-right government resigns
Juha Sipila will officially offer his government's resignation to the president on Friday at 0800 GMT, the president's office said in a statement.
Finland's center-right government resigns
Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila attends a news conference in Riga, Latvia, March 7, 2019. / Reuters
March 8, 2019

Finland's government will resign on Friday after ditching plans to reform the healthcare system, a key policy, the president's office and an ally of Prime Minister Juha Sipila said.

The government will hold a news conference at 0845 GMT.

"Prime Minister Sipila will request his resignation because the healthcare reform cannot be accomplished during this government term," Antti Kaikkonen, the head of Sipila's Centre Party's parliamentary group wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Finland's public broadcaster Yle said the government was about to announce that it has dropped plans for major healthcare and social services reform, citing unnamed government sources.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us