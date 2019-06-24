Thousands attended a concert over the weekend by Senforock, a Turkish rock "movement," who shook things up with their symphonic covers of local and foreign songs.

The concert was held in Turkey’s Eskisehir province where the municipality's symphony orchestra also performed.

“Today, we were accompanied by a great choir,” composer and conductor Musa Gocmen told Anadolu Agency after the concert on Saturday night.

Senforock interpreted classics by Metallica, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, and Cem Karaca, Baris Manco, 3 Hur-el and Fikret Kizilok from the heartlands of Anatolia.

'Love means dying a thousand times'

Senforock's setlist included Queen's seminal arena rock staple "We Will Rock You" as well as Turkish classics.

The performance included "Donence" (Solstice), "Tamirci Ciragi" (Apprentice Mechanic), "Arapsaci" (Tangle) and "Bir Sevmek Bin Defa Olmek Demekmis" (Loving once means dying a thousand times).

Senforock, which describes itself as a rock movement, on its Facebook page, has its own soloists, rock ensemble and choir.

They play a fusion of rock and classical music, under Gocmen.

Composing work since a very early age, Gocmen has produced five solo albums and toured all over Turkey.

Senforock has performed across Turkey and abroad, including the US, Brazil, Argentina, Greece, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, France, Egypt, Germany and the Netherlands.