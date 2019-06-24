TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s Senforock performs for thousands in Anatolia
The "rock movement", along with the Eskisehir Symphony Orchestra, covered songs by music giants Queen, Iron Maiden and Deep Purple and Turkish rockstars Cem Karaca and Baris Manco.
Turkey’s Senforock performs for thousands in Anatolia
The concert was held in Turkey’s Eskisehir province on June 23, 2019. The municipality's symphony orchestra also participated. / AA
June 24, 2019

Thousands attended a concert over the weekend by Senforock, a Turkish rock "movement," who shook things up with their symphonic covers of local and foreign songs.

The concert was held in Turkey’s Eskisehir province where the municipality's symphony orchestra also performed.

“Today, we were accompanied by a great choir,” composer and conductor Musa Gocmen told Anadolu Agency after the concert on Saturday night. 

Senforock interpreted classics by Metallica, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, and Cem Karaca, Baris Manco, 3 Hur-el and Fikret Kizilok from the heartlands of Anatolia. 

'Love means dying a thousand times'

Senforock's setlist included Queen's seminal arena rock staple "We Will Rock You" as well as Turkish classics.

The performance included "Donence" (Solstice), "Tamirci Ciragi" (Apprentice Mechanic), "Arapsaci" (Tangle) and "Bir Sevmek Bin Defa Olmek Demekmis" (Loving once means dying a thousand times).

Senforock, which describes itself as a rock movement, on its Facebook page, has its own soloists, rock ensemble and choir.

They play a fusion of rock and classical music, under Gocmen.

Composing work since a very early age, Gocmen has produced five solo albums and toured all over Turkey.

Senforock has performed across Turkey and abroad, including the US, Brazil, Argentina, Greece, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, France, Egypt, Germany and the Netherlands.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us