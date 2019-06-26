The White House announced on Tuesday that Stephanie Grisham, who handles public relations for US First Lady Melania Trump, will be the new White House press secretary.

Grisham will replace Sarah Sanders, who's stepping down from the position on Friday.

Melania Trump confirmed Grisham's appointment in a tweet full of praise for her close aide.

US President Donald Trump told reporters he offered Grisham the job on Tuesday morning.

“I think she’s going to do a great job,” he said. “It’s a big job. It’s a very big job.”

With his tweets and renowned exchanges with reporters, Trump is in many ways his own press secretary and communications director, and Sanders’ role grew to being a senior adviser.

Grisham will have the dual role of press secretary and communications director.

Sanders decided to resign and go back home to Arkansas earlier this month, meaning Grisham will be the third press secretary Trump has had in less than three years.

Grisham, 42, was one of Trump’s first advisors for his presidential campaign, as a press aide in 2015.

She was born in Arizona and in 2007 was working for American Automobile Association in her home state.

Later she worked as a spokeswoman for the Arizona attorney general, Arizona House of Representatives and Arizona House speaker.

She also worked for Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012.

Grisham was working as a deputy press secretary in the White House when Trump came into office in January 2017. In March that year she moved over to the first lady’s operation and has been very loyal to the Trumps.

The New York Times said Grisham in 2013 was charged with driving under the influence, speeding and driving with an invalid license, charges that were reduced in 2014.

The Times also reported that Grisham was pulled over again in Arizona in December 2015 and charged with driving under the influence. She pleaded guilty, was fined and ordered into a treatment programme.

Grisham told the NY Times she had completed what she described as a safety class and paid the fines, and that she disclosed the episodes to the White House before going to work there.