Turkey launches Operation Claw 3 in northern Iraq
Turkey's Operation Claw 3 continues as planned with the support of air force planes, army aviation elements, howitzers, armed UAVs and UAVs. / AA
August 24, 2019

Turkish security forces launched Operation Claw 3 in northern Iraq, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Saturday.  

The operation was launched to facilitate border security, destroy terrorists along with their caves and shelters in areas around the Duhok governorate.

Operation Claw 3 continues as planned with the support of air force planes, army aviation elements, howitzers and armed UAVs, the statement added.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the terrorist organisation PKK in northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has killed dozens of terrorists so far.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
