Turkey strongly condemned the YPG/PKK terror attack which claimed the lives of at least 13 civilians in Tal Abyad, Syria on Saturday.

“We harshly condemn the inhumane attack of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorists who carried out a bomb attack against the innocent civilians of Tal Abyad, who could have returned to their homes as a result of Operation Peace Spring," the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry, citing initial reports said, at least 13 civilians were killed and some 20 others were injured in the attack which targeted a marketplace in the district centre of Tal Abyad.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also condemned the attack on Twitter, adding that the “heinous attack” proves that Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria is right and timely.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that those who support the YPG terror group are among those responsible for the attack.

Turkey’s Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin decried the attack and said on Twitter that it “shows once again the true face of this terrorist organisation."

The YPG/PKK terrorists continued attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn districts despite pulling out of areas under a deal reached by Turkey and the US on October 17.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.