WORLD
3 MIN READ
Algeria's presidency unveils new government
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's cabinet is composed of 39 members, whose names were announced by the spokesman on state TV live from the presidency, in a departure from the usual procedure of naming a government in a statement.
Algeria's presidency unveils new government
Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers, Algeria December 19, 2019. / Reuters
January 2, 2020

Newly-elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune formed his government on Thursday, two weeks after he took office following a controversial election, his spokesman said.

Tebboune's cabinet is composed of 39 members, whose names were announced by the spokesman on state TV live from the presidency, in a departure from the usual procedure of naming a government in a statement.

Tebboune was elected last month in a poll marred by an official turnout of less than 40 percent, with a months-long protest movement boycotting a vote they saw as a ploy by the establishment to consolidate its power. The unprecedented movement forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in April.

Reflecting a strong degree of continuity, Tebboune filled four of five key posts with players who figured in a reshuffled administration unveiled just two days before Bouteflika was forced out.

Sabri Boukadoum will keep the foreign ministry portfolio, while former Kamel Beldjoud will be interior minister.

Beldjoud held the post of housing minister under Bouteflika's last prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, who himself remained in place after the veteran president's April departure. Beldjoud had already taken the interior ministry on an interim basis when his predecessor was fired on December 19.

Belkacem Zeghmati remains the justice minister, while Mohamed Arkab retains the energy portfolio, in a country with significant hydrocarbons.

Abderrahmane Raouya was named as finance minister, having held this post between 2017 and early 2019, under Bedoui's predecessor.

Five women were appointed to government positions.

Tebboune himself served as a prime minister under Bouteflika.

The president traditionally also serves as defence minister in Algeria.

Tebboune named 65-year-old Abdelaziz Djerad, who holds a PhD in political science and served as foreign minister between 2001 and 2003, as his prime minister on December 28.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us