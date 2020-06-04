WORLD
Autopsy reveals George Floyd had Covid-19, doesn't cite as factor in death
According to a 20-page autopsy report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, the handcuffed black man had a heart attack while being pinned down by a policeman. His death has been classified as a homicide.
Artist Akse works on a mural of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis in the US, in Stevenson Square, Manchester, Britain, June 3, 2020. / Reuters
June 4, 2020

Released a full nine days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, the county autopsy report provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for Covid-19.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office came with the family’s permission and after the coroner’s office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

The report by Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker spelt out clinical details, including that Floyd tested positive for Covid-19 on April 3 but appeared asymptomatic. The report did not cite Covid-19 as a contributory factor in his death.

“Since … positivity for [COVID-19] can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent … positivity from previous infection,” the report said.

The report also noted Floyd’s lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

The county’s earlier summary report listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death”.

The full report’s footnotes noted that signs of fentanyl toxicity can include “severe respiratory depression” and seizures.

SOURCE:AP
