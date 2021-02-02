WORLD
Australian firefighters battle home-destroying bushfire in Perth
More than 200 firefighters have been battling the flames as weather officials warned climate conditions were unlikely to bring quick relief.
Firefighting vehicles are seen amid bushfire smoke in Red Gully, Western Australia in this undated handout image. EVAN COLLIS/DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES / Reuters
February 2, 2021

Firefighters in Western Australia battled gusty winds and high temperatures on Tuesday as they fought a bushfire that has scorched thousands of hectares of land, raging out of control to ravage more than 30 homes.

Television broadcast images of air tankers, laden with thousands of litres of water or fire retardant, flying over the flames, spread across more than 7,000 hectares, about 40 km from the state capital of Perth.

"Right now, Western Australia is battling two different kinds of emergencies - a dangerous fire emergency and a Covid-19 lockdown emergency," said its premier, Mark McGowan.

Perth has been locked down for five days after a coronavirus infection was detected on Sunday. But Tuesday was the state's second straight day with no new infections, allaying fears of a fresh outbreak.

The state issued an emergency fire warning for some suburbs and semi-rural areas near Perth, urging residents to take immediate action to ensure survival.

"There is a threat to lives and homes," the fire department said on its website as authorities advised people they could leave their homes for the closest evacuation centre despite the virus lockdown.

Australia is still recovering from last season's record infernos, blamed largely on global warming. It has experienced nine of its 10 hottest years on record since 2005, prompting authorities to warn that fire risks will continue to grow.

Fast-spreading Australian bushfire threatens Perth

SOURCE:Reuters
