WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll mounts in 'terrorist' attacks in Niger
Attacks were carried out in two villages close to Mali border, Niger's local media reports say.
Death toll mounts in 'terrorist' attacks in Niger
Nigerien soldiers stand guard at the border with Nigeria in Diffa, Niger, March 25, 2015. / Reuters
January 3, 2021

Death toll from two "terrorist" attacks in Niger has risen to almost 100 people, a local mayor has said after returning from the scene of the carnage.

The attacks are the latest in a string of civilian massacres that have rocked the militant-plagued Tillaberi region.

The attacks on the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye on Saturday were waged by "terrorists who came riding about a hundred motorcycles," said Almou Hassane, the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune that administers both villages.

"There were up to 70 dead in Tchombangou and 30 dead in Zaroumadareye," he told AFP, adding he had just returned from the scene of the attacks.

The West African nation has previously suffered attacks by militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh. Attacks near the western border with Mali and Burkina Faso, and the southeastern border with Nigeria, killed hundreds of people last year.

READ MORE:Boko Haram militants kill over two dozen civilians in Niger

Turkey condemns deadly attack

Turkey condemned a deadly terror attack in Niger, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that many people lost their lives and were injured in a terrorist attack perpetrated against the Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye villages near the Mali border on 2 January 2021," it said in a statement about the attack.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Niger. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

READ MORE: Gunmen kill French aid workers in southwestern Niger

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us