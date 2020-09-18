BIZTECH
Apple set to launch first online store in India
The American technology giant at present uses third-party online and offline retailers to sell its products in the south Asian country.
A man poses for photos with the upcoming Apple store at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore August 31, 2020. / Reuters
September 18, 2020

Apple has announced that it will launch its first online store in India next week, as it seeks to increase sales in one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets.

The company at present uses third-party online and offline retailers to sell its products in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a tweet that the company "can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India.”

Expanding market

The September 23 launch comes ahead of India's major Hindu festival season beginning next month.

With a nearly 1.4 billion people, including millions of new Internet users every month, India has become a key focus of tech giants over the last few years.

In August, three contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones and South Korea’s Samsung applied for large-scale electronics manufacturing rights in India under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government.

Apple assembles some smartphones at Foxconn and Wistron’s plants in two southern Indian states.

