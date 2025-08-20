BIZTECH
2 min read
Microsoft workers stage protest at headquarters over Israel military contracts
Organised by the No Tech for Apartheid campaign, the action reflects mounting opposition to Big Tech’s involvement in global conflict zones.
Microsoft workers stage protest at headquarters over Israel military contracts
Protesters set up tents, banners, and a negotiation table, inviting company executives to engage in dialogue. / Reuters
August 20, 2025

A group of Microsoft employees and activists staged a protest at the company’s headquarters, demanding that the tech giant cut its ties with the Israeli military. 

The group occupied the East Campus Plaza in Redmond, renaming it “The Martyred Palestinian Children’s Plaza” and establishing an encampment to highlight what they call the company’s complicity in war crimes in Gaza, The Guardian reported.

The action was organised by No Tech for Apartheid, a coalition of workers and advocacy groups, under the slogan “No Azure for Apartheid” — a reference to Microsoft’s cloud computing services. 

Protesters set up tents, banners, and a negotiation table, inviting company executives to engage in dialogue.

In an open letter and accompanying manifesto titled “We will not be cogs in the Israeli genocidal machine: a call for a Worker Intifada,” organisers urged employees to protest, walk out, and strike until Microsoft ends all contracts with the Israeli government and military.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel uses Microsoft to store “a million calls an hour” of Palestinian phone data: investigation

This marks the most visible escalation in a wave of internal dissent that has been growing since early 2024. 

Previous actions have included disruptions at Microsoft events, including speeches by CEO Satya Nadella and AI chief Mustafa Suleyman. 

Recommended

Earlier this month, The Guardian and Israel’s +972 Magazine revealed Israel’s military surveillance agency, Unit 8200, was making use of Azure to store countless recordings of mobile phone calls made by Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza.

Employees have also criticised Microsoft’s decision to limit internal use of terms such as “Gaza,” “genocide,” and “apartheid.”

In response, Microsoft said it has not found evidence that its Azure cloud services or AI tools have been used in operations harming civilians. 

The company has not commented publicly on the Redmond protest.

RelatedTRT Global - Microsoft fires engineers for protesting AI supply to Israel

The protest comes as over 60 Microsoft shareholders — representing around $80 million in holdings — have submitted a resolution demanding a human rights audit of Microsoft’s contracts with Israeli entities. 

The proposal is expected to be voted on at the company’s annual general meeting in December.

Protesters say they will continue occupying the plaza until their demands are met or they are forcibly removed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us