Organisers have raised more than $166,000 for a Pakistani-American UberEats driver who was killed during a carjacking incident in Washington, D.C. this week.

Two teenage girls were charged in the carjacking death of Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, VA, after they assaulted the victim with a taser before a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, police said.

The suspects, "a 13 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, and a 15 year-old juvenile female, of Fort Washington, MD," were arrested and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, police said.

Anwar immigrated from Pakistan in 2014.

Funds to cover funeral, loss of income

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe organised by Lehra Bogino, who is married to Anwar's nephew, has already met and surpassed its goal of $100,000 with nearly 4,000 donors pledging more than $166,000 for the victim's family.

"Although money won't fill the gaping hole that his death has left in our family, it will help remove some of the stress and worry of daily living while we grieve and heal," Bogino wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Anwar was the financial provider for his family. We would like to provide a traditional Islamic funeral for him and assist his family with the loss of income ... Everything posted on this GoFundMe page has been approved and sanctioned by the immediate family."