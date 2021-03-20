WORLD
3 MIN READ
French mosques fear poultry slaughter policy will hinder halal practice
Officials at Paris, Lyon and Evry mosques believe the slaughter conditions, which are expected to come into effect in July, will make it impossible to meet the principles of halal poultry slaughter.
French mosques fear poultry slaughter policy will hinder halal practice
France and other European countries, like Belgium, have taken similar steps against halal meat, while local authorities forced a halal supermarket in a Paris suburb to sell alcohol and pork products. / AFP Archive
March 20, 2021

Several Muslim leaders in France have criticised a recent move that is expected to have an impact on the slaughter of poultry in line with Islamic principles. 

A joint statement issued by Paris Mosque director Chemseddine Hafez, Lyon Mosque director Kamel Kaptane and Evry Mosque director Khalil Maroun –– who are empowered to issue authorisations for halal slaughter –– on Thursday said they are debating how to raise awareness around new technical instructions from the French agriculture ministry.

The publication of technical instruction DGAL/SDSSA/2020-722 from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food dated 23/11/2020 establishes more "official controls relating to animal protection in poultry slaughter establishments at the time of their killing", the mosques' statement said. 

Officials at the mosque believe the slaughter conditions, which come into effect in July, will make it impossible to meet the principles of halal poultry slaughter. 

The French Ministry’s circular "sends a negative message to the large Muslim community", the statement added.

However, the French agriculture ministry's circular mentions certain exceptions will be made to respect religious rituals.

The three mosque administrators, who met on March 15, conveyed their concerns to the relevant ministry, the joint statement said.

“These precautions are a serious obstacle preventing people from freely practising their religion,” the statement read, adding that they are planning to take necessary legal action to restore the “fundamental right.”

The Muslim leaders have also discussed the matter with leaders of the Jewish community in France.

READ MORE: Outrage after France tells Muslim shop to sell pork, alcohol

Campaign against halal meat

European Union members have varying rules and guidelines for halal slaughter.

Halal and kosher slaughter of animals is banned in Flanders region in Belgium, triggering a backlash from Muslim and Jewish communities. 

Some animal rights activists in Europe argue that the Islamic halal and Jewish kosher rules for ritual slaughter are “less humane” than standard European practice because they ban the practice of stunning animals before they are killed.

However, there are disagreements over which form of slaughter causes the animal more pain, with some arguing that a stun gun can be more painful than an expertly applied cut to the animal’s neck.

Like kosher slaughter, the halal rite requires the butcher to kill the animal by swiftly slitting its throat. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us