WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tropical Storm Mindy hits Florida panhandle
Heavy rain is predicted for the panhandle – part of US state bordering Alabama and Georgia – as well as southern Georgia and South Carolina, and is expected to last through Thursday morning.
Tropical Storm Mindy hits Florida panhandle
This GOES- East GeoColor satellite image taken on September 8, 2021 shows Tropical Storm Mindy as it makes landfall on the Florida panhandle. / AP
September 9, 2021

A swath of the Florida panhandle has been placed under a tropical storm warning after Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall.

The storm touched down over St. Vincent Island, about 15 km west southwest of Apalachicola on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

Mindy could cause as much as 15 centimeters of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through on Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. 

Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

Busy Atlantic hurricane season

Mindy's arrival occurred only a few hours after it had strengthened into a tropical storm on Wednesday evening. 

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and was moving northeast at 21 33 km/h, forecasters said.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east. 

That area is about 500 kilometers east of southern Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall late last month. The region is still recovering from the deadly and destructive Category 4 storm.

Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season. 

According to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the 13th-named storm from 1991-2020 was October 24.

READ MORE: Climate crisis, creaky infrastructure blamed for Hurricane Ida havoc

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us