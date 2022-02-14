Türkiye and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed 13 agreements on various areas during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf country.

The agreements on Monday were signed during the meeting between the Turkish and UAE delegation chaired jointly by Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The agreements covered the defence industry, health, climate change, industry, technology, trade, economy, culture, agriculture, youth, transportation, disaster management, meteorology, communication, and archive.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments with an understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Erdogan will also visit the Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, where Türkiye’s national day will be celebrated.

Improving bilateral relations

Erdogan and Mohamed bin Zayed discussed opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, and the latest regional developments, said the official WAM news agency.

The crown prince said the UAE was keen to cooperate with Türkiye "to confront a number of common challenges that the region is witnessing" through dialogue and diplomatic resolve

The Turkish president, who last visited the UAE in 2013, is in the country for a two-day visit at the invitation of Mohamed bin Zayed.

Türkiye and the UAE started a new era in bilateral relations with the visit of the Abu Dhabi crown prince to Ankara last November, Erdogan told a news conference at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before leaving.

Ties between Türkiye and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince’s visit on November 2021 was a crucial turning point, and led to the announcement of a $10-billion fund for investments in Türkiye.

Türkiye-UAE trade topped $7.2 billion (26.4 billion dirhams) in the first half of 2021. The UAE hopes to double or triple trade volume with Türkiye, which it sees as a route to new markets.

About 400 Emirati companies operate in Türkiye, the UAE's 11th largest trading partner, WAM said.

