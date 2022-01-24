WORLD
3 MIN READ
Student opens fire in lecture hall at Heidelberg university
A gunman has killed one person and injured three others in a shooting inside Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, police said, adding that the perpetrator was now dead.
Student opens fire in lecture hall at Heidelberg university
The man opened fire with a long-barrelled firearm in a lecture hall and then fled outside, police said. / AP
January 24, 2022

A gunman has stormed a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself.

The man fired shots "wildly" around the amphitheatre, a police spokesman told AFP News Agency on Monday.

All four victims were "seriously injured", police said. One of them later succumbed to her wounds in hospital, security sources told AFP.

German media reported that the gunman had killed himself and that he appeared to have no religious or political motive.

The man opened fire with a long-barrelled firearm in a lecture hall and then fled outside, police said. 

Police stressed that they believe he was acting alone and there was no longer any danger.

READ MORE:Shooting targets mosque in Germany

Top-ranking university

The shooting triggered a major police operation at the university's Neuenheimer Feld campus.

Earlier, police on Twitter urged people to steer clear of the area "so that rescue workers and emergency services can travel freely".

Students were also told to keep away from the campus in an email from the university, local broadcaster SWR reported.

Heidelberg is a picturesque university town in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to a population of around 160,000 people.

Heidelberg University, founded in 1386, is Germany's oldest university and one of the top-ranking in Europe.

School shootings are relatively rare in Germany, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us