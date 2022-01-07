WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eastern US faces possible 'bomb cyclone' of snow and wind
Heaviest snow will move into Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and up to 3 inches of snow is expected in the capital Washington, the second snowstorm in a week.
Eastern US faces possible 'bomb cyclone' of snow and wind
Earlier this week, a winter storm unleashed heavy snow and strong winds throughout much of the US Southeast and mid-Atlantic. / AP
January 7, 2022

The eastern United States, from Tennessee to New York, faces stronger winds and heavier snow overnight, likely causing the first "bomb cyclone" of the 2022 winter season in the region, forecasting service AccuWeather has said.

A bomb cyclone is an intense weather event in which the barometric pressure drops quickly, causing heavy precipitation and producing powerful winds.

The heaviest snow will move into Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee on Thursday night; up to 3 inches of snow are expected in the nation's capital, the second snowstorm in a week.

New York City could see up to 6 inches of snow on Friday, Accuweather said.

READ MORE:US snowstorm halts motorists on impassable Virginia highway

Storm warnings 

Winter storm warnings are in place along much of the Northeast coast, according to the National Weather Service, with the heavy snowfall expected as far north as Maine if the storm strengthens fast enough.

"The farther north you go, the bigger the snow accumulations" AccuWeather's Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Earlier this week, a winter storm unleashed heavy snow and strong winds throughout much of the US Southeast and mid-Atlantic, forcing schools to close, grounding airplanes and knocking out power for thousands of people.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us