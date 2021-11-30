Palestinians have marked International Day of Solidarity that coincides with the 74th anniversary of the controversial partition of their homeland by the United Nations with calls to countries to help them establish a state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Marking both events, the Palestinian National Council, which is affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) affirmed in a statement on Monday that Palestinian rights are "preserved, immutable, inalienable, and will not go away."

It called on the UN and the countries that stood behind Israel, especially Britain, to assume their legal and moral responsibilities and implement the other part of the 1947 partition resolution, by establishing the state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

The body also urged parliaments across the world to show their solidarity with the rights of the Palestinian people and condemn the Israeli occupation and its settlement policies.

How UN resolution partitioned Palestine

On November 29, 1947, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 181, which called for the partition of Mandatory Palestine into three territories, including Jewish and Arab states, following the expiry of Britain's Palestine Mandate –– a plan that was called "illegal" and immediately rejected by the Palestinians and several Arab states.

Although Jews formed, at the time, 33 percent of the total population and owned only 7 percent of the land, the resolution gave them a state on 56.5 percent of the total area of historical Palestine.

Arabs, who owned the majority of the land with 67 percent of the population, were only designated 43.5 percent of the land.

The resolution was not implemented as the Jewish armed militants took control of most of the territory of Palestine in 1948 under a plan that relied on increasing the frequency of attacks on Palestinian cities and villages.

In the same year, Britain withdrew from Palestine, and the Jewish militants seized Palestinian lands on which they established the state of Israel.

'I know this is theft'

Experts see no hope in the foreseeable future for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Talal Okal, a writer and political analyst, said after all these years, the establishment of a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders has become a "farfetched dream."

"There is no room for solutions based on negotiations that would give the Palestinians an independent state, regardless of its borders, size, and specifications," Okal told Anadolu Agency.

"The problem again is not ignorance, it is inaction," said Mohammed el Kurd, a popular Palestinian writer and activist, during his speech at the United Nations.

"Our lives are consumed by the anxiety of living on the brink of homelessness. The UN has called this a war crime, but more importantly: I know this is theft."

International Day of Solidarity

Coinciding with the anniversary of the partition plan is the UN-instituted International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, 1977.

On Monday, marking the occasion, the UN chief warned the situation in the region "continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security."

The "persistent violations of the rights of Palestinians, along with the expansion of Israeli settlements, risk eroding the prospect of a two-State solution," said UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

His message comes ahead of a special meeting held in New York on Monday to discuss the unresolved question of Palestine and the Palestinian people's inalienable rights.