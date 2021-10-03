WORLD
3 MIN READ
Algeria shuts airspace to French military as tension grows
Diplomatic discord between Algeria and France deepens after Algiers bans French military planes from its airspace, in its latest response to a row over visas and critical comments from President Emmanuel Macron.
Algeria shuts airspace to French military as tension grows
In this photo taken on January 23, 2020, a military personnel looks on in front of Rafale fighters on the deck of the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” at sea, off the coast of the city of Hyeres. / AFP
October 3, 2021

Algeria has closed its airspace to French military planes, France's military said, escalating the biggest row between the countries in years.

A spokesperson for the French Armed Forces said on Sunday that Algeria had closed its airspace to two flights, but that it would have "no major consequences" for operations in the Sahel region, south of Algeria.

Algeria's government and military were not immediately available for comment on the closure of airspace.

READ MORE:Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

Macron accused of interfering in Algeria 

On Saturday, Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris citing comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron, who was quoted in Le Monde as saying Algeria's "politico-military system" had rewritten the history of its colonisation by France based on "a hatred of France".

The Algerian government did not specify which Macron comment had prompted the recall of its ambassador, but it accused him of interfering in Algerian internal affairs.

Macron was also quoted questioning whether there had been an Algerian nation before French colonial rule. Algeria won its independence from France in 1962 after a bloody military struggle.

A source in the Algerian government said the comment about Algeria's existence as a nation had caused particular anger.

Algeria's ruling elite since independence has been largely drawn from veterans of its war of liberation from France.

"We understand Macron is on a campaign and that he wants to get far-right support by all means, such as insulting Algeria's history... This is unacceptable to us," a former Algerian minister said.

France holds a presidential election next April.

READ MORE: France alarmed by radiation, a colonial legacy still lingering in Algeria

Visa row 

The row comes on top of strains last week when France said it would slash the number of visas available to citizens of Maghreb countries – drawing a formal protest from Algeria.

France has about 5,000 troops in the Sahel region, south of Algeria, fighting alongside regional militaries against militant groups mainly in Mali and Niger.

READ MORE: Macron seeks forgiveness from Algerian 'traitors' who fought for colonisers

READ MORE:Algeria remembers mass killings under French rule, asks Paris to apologise

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us