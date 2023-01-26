WORLD
Dozens killed in latest ethnic clashes in Ethiopia - witnesses
Amhara regional government has confirmed the fighting as all security forces are working to calm the situation.
Some Amharas and Oromos, two of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic groups, are in a bitter rivalry over new and old grievances. / AP Archive
January 26, 2023

Witnesses allege that several dozen civilians and fighters have been killed in the latest clashes between Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups in central Ethiopia.

The fighting erupted on Saturday in Jewuha town in the Amhara region. 

One witness, like others speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, told The Associated Press that fighters thought to be with the rebel Oromo Liberation Army attacked a camp used by Amhara special forces and killed more than 20 of them. 

The witness said they helped to bury three civilians. Fighting has spread to other towns as well, the witness said. 

READ MORE: Regional force backing Ethiopia troops withdraws from strategic Tigray city

Another witness in Jewuha involved in burials said “several dozen” bodies had been collected.

A witness in Ataye town in the Amhara region alleged that clashes between OLA and Amhara special forces were ongoing, and thousands of civilians were fleeing. 

A doctor at Shewa Robit hospital told the AP news agency it had received the bodies of “several people” since Monday, as well as some victims with serious injuries.

Efforts to calm situation

The Amhara regional government on Wednesday confirmed the clashes and said members of the federal army, federal police and Amhara regional forces were working to bring the situation under control.

Some Amharas and Oromos, two of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic groups, are in a bitter rivalry over new and old grievances.

READ MORE: Ethiopia: Government, Tigray rebels agree to ceasefire monitor

Amharas have been targeted in several locations across the neighbouring Oromia region, prompting Amhara militias to deploy.

Oromos also have alleged being targeted in deadly attacks by Amharas. 

SOURCE:AP
