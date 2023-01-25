WORLD
3 MIN READ
'He's no Pablo Picasso': US Republicans probe Hunter Biden's artwork sales
"Why would anyone pay Hunter Biden top dollar for artwork that is arguably worthless?" asks Republican James Comer.
'He's no Pablo Picasso': US Republicans probe Hunter Biden's artwork sales
Republicans suggest that wealthy influence seekers may buy Hunter Biden's artwork with the aim of winning favour in the White House. / AFP Archive
January 25, 2023

The matter of who buys artwork produced by Joe Biden's son, a former lawyer with a troubled past, is taking centre stage on Capitol Hill — where Republicans have vowed to use their new House majority to aggressively investigate the president's family.

The chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee on Wednesday demanded a New York art gallery produce a list of who has bought artwork made by Hunter Biden.

"Your arrangement with Hunter Biden raises serious ethics concerns and calls into question whether the Biden family is again selling access and influence," Republican James Comer of Kentucky said in his letter.

Comer requested the gallery's owner, Georges Berges, testify before his committee next month.

"Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers' identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record keeper of these lucrative transactions," Comer, a Kentucky Republican, said in the letter to Berges.

"It is concerning that President Biden's son is the recipient of anonymous, high-dollar transactions — potentially from foreign buyers — with no accountability or oversight (other than you)," Comer wrote in the letter. 

"The American people deserve transparency regarding certain details about Hunter Biden's expensive art transactions."

Hunter Biden is a favourite target of Republicans, particularly over his prior work with foreign firms.

He is the president's second of four children, though his older brother died of cancer in 2015, and he has publicly discussed struggles with addiction.

READ MORE:Hunter Biden's iCloud account hack exposes inappropriate contents

Winning favour at White House

The Republicans suggest that wealthy influence seekers may buy Hunter Biden's artwork with the aim of winning favour at the White House.

According to Comer, some of the paintings exhibited by the New York gallery have price tags up to $225,000.

"Why would anyone pay Hunter Biden top dollar for artwork that is arguably worthless? He's no Pablo Picasso," Comer tweeted on Wednesday.

The Biden administration, which presents itself as an ethical antithesis to predecessor Donald Trump, has faced questions about Hunter Biden's business dealings, especially during his father's tenure as vice president (2009-2017).

Hunter Biden's taxes and foreign business work are already under federal investigation by a federal grand jury in Delaware.

READ MORE:Hunter Biden tax probe focuses on business dealings in China

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us