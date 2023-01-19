WORLD
2 MIN READ
China races to find survivors of avalanche in 'Switzerland of Tibet'
Avalanche in southwestern Tibet region's Nyingchi city leaves at least eight people dead, local media report.
China races to find survivors of avalanche in 'Switzerland of Tibet'
Nyingchi is located at an average elevation of around 3,100 metres. / Reuters Archive
January 19, 2023

At least eight people have been killed following an avalanche in the city of Nyingchi in the southwestern region of Tibet, state media reported, and the Chinese government has sent a team to oversee help in recovering bodies and the missing.

The avalanche occurred on a section of road between Pai village in Mainling county and the exit of the Doxong La tunnel in Medog county at around 8 pm [local time] on Tuesday, with people and vehicles stranded, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

It was not clear how many people were missing and no further details were released by officials.

Local authorities have sent 131 people and 28 vehicles to the scene overnight,Global Timesreported on Thursday. 

It's unknown if there are people who are trapped.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management also dispatched a working group to the area.

As of 5:30 pm [local time] on Wednesday, emergency rescue headquarters dispatched 246 rescuers, over 70 vehicles, 10 pieces of large-scale equipment and 994 search devices to excavate a rescue passage of 350 metres, the report said.

Located at an average elevation of around 3,100 metres, Nyingchi is considered "the Switzerland of Tibet" by many tourist firms.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us