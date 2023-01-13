WORLD
Japan prosecutors charge Yamagami for murder of ex-Prime Minister Abe
Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, was indicted on murder charges as well as for violating gun laws after concluding a roughly six-month psychiatric evaluation.
The assassin Yamagami was arrested on the spot on July 8 after allegedly shooting Shinzo Abe with a handmade gun. / AP
January 13, 2023

Japanese prosecutors have indicted the man suspected of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Nara District Public Prosecutors Office on Friday indicted Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, on murder charges as well as for violating gun laws after concluding a roughly six-month psychiatric evaluation, the report said.

In a crime that shocked the world, Yamagami had been arrested on the spot on July 8 after allegedly shooting Abe with a handmade gun while the former premier was giving a speech at an election campaign in the western city of Nara.

He reportedly held a grudge against the controversial Unification Church for impoverishing his family as it persuaded his mother to donate around 100 million yen ($774,700) and blamed Abe for promoting the religious organisation. 

