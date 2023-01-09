WORLD
2 MIN READ
Strong 7.6-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia, no reports of casualties
The powerful earthquake prompted the Indonesian geophysics agency to issue a potential tsunami warning initially, but it was lifted later.
Strong 7.6-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia, no reports of casualties
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide. / AA Archive
January 9, 2023

A strong 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit deep under the ocean off Indonesia and East Timor, the US Geological Survey has reported.

The epicentre of the early Tuesday quake was 427 kilometres (265 miles) south of the Indonesian island of Ambon at a depth of 95 kilometres, USGS said.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported some aftershocks at a magnitude of 5.5.

"I was in bed then I felt little shake. I woke up and found out that many of my friends felt it too," Hamdi, an Indonesian in Ambon said to AFP.

The Indonesian geophysics agency warned about a potential tsunami initially and then lifted the warning.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit the populous West Java province on the main island of Java, killing 602 people.

A major earthquake off Sumatra on December 26, 2004, set off an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people as far away as Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

That powerful 9.1-magnitude quake triggered 100-foot waves that hit the shore of Banda Aceh on Sumatra.

READ MORE:7.0-magnitude quake sparks brief tsunami scare in Pacific nation of Vanuatu

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us