WORLD
3 MIN READ
Repeat of Canada trucker protests called off over security breaches
The founder of the anti-government protest group says he was not going ahead with the protests because he could not "guarantee public safety" and that participants risked severe sanctions.
Repeat of Canada trucker protests called off over security breaches
Police in Ottawa -- criticised for a disorganised response to the 2022 rallies -- said protest vehicles would be blocked from areas of the capital and that there would be "zero tolerance for disturbances." / AP Archive
January 2, 2023

A February return of the trucker-led protests that brought Canada's capital to a standstill and disrupted trade last year has been called off, according to a lead organiser.

James Bauder, the founder of the anti-government protest group Canada Unity, which helped bring thousands of protesters in big rigs to Ottawa in February 2022, said in a statement that a repeat demonstration was cancelled.

He said he was not going ahead with the protests because he could not "guarantee public safety" and that participants risked severe sanctions.

He also cited "several security breaches and personal character attacks" on himself and other organisers, without providing details.

Bauder recently announced he would lead protests to mark the anniversary of the 2022 demonstrations in Ottawa, later changing the venue to Winnipeg, sparking concern from residents and politicians in both cities.

Police in Ottawa -- criticised for a disorganised response to the 2022 rallies -- said protest vehicles would be blocked from areas of the capital and that there would be "zero tolerance for disturbances."

READ MORE: Canada truckers hold ground ahead of 'imminent' police action

"Freedom Convoy"

Ontario province also passed a law last April prohibiting the blocking of key transportation infrastructures such as airports, roads and bridges -- backed by fines of up to Can$500,000 (US 370,000) and one year in jail.

Despite Bauder's announcement, another organiser, Ron Clark, said on Monday he would press ahead with protests "as planned."

The first iteration of the self-styled "Freedom Convoy" of truckers rolled into the capital in early 2022 from across Canada to express anger at Covid vaccine mandates.

As solidarity rallies popped up -- blocking trade corridors including a bridge to Detroit that is the busiest international crossing in North America -- their demands expanded to a broader rejection of pandemic restrictions and an anti-establishment agenda.

After three weeks of disruptions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to dislodge the protesters.

Bauder was among nearly 200 people arrested when police moved in, and was charged with mischief, obstruction and disobeying a court order.

READ MORE:Canada's Ottawa declares emergency over 'out of control' truckers' protest

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us