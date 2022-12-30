BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Huawei out of 'crisis mode' despite US-led sanctions
Chinese tech giant Huawei declared that the company has emerged from a crisis following sanctions from US, Japan and UK due to concerns of sabotage and spying.
Huawei out of 'crisis mode' despite US-led sanctions
Huawei was hit with sanctions by former US president Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden. / AP Archive
December 30, 2022

Chinese tech giant Huawei has said it had returned to "business as usual" despite US sanctions as it estimated annual revenues to remain flat for 2022.

"In 2022, we successfully pulled ourselves out of crisis mode. US restrictions are now our new normal," Huawei's chairman Eric Xu said in a letter on Friday.

"We're back to business as usual."

A leading supplier of telecom gear, smartphones and other advanced equipment, Huawei was hammered during a crackdown by the administration of previous US president Donald Trump over cybersecurity and espionage concerns.

His successor Joe Biden has added to that pressure with regulations that threaten Huawei's access to global semiconductor supply chains.

The company estimated annual revenue for 2022 at $92 billion (636.9 billion yuan), up only slightly from 636.8 billion yuan in 2021.

READ MORE: Canada bans Chinese Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks

Diversifying its sectors

Huawei has moved to diversify revenue streams after US-led sanctions took a major chunk out of its telecom equipment and smartphone businesses.

Its 5G gear has been blocked in major markets including the United States, Britain and Japan over security concerns. Huawei has denied allegations that its equipment carries risks of sabotage and spying.

And the company — once the world's top smartphone maker — has seen sales slump after the United States cut off access to key parts and also barred it from using Google's Android operating system.

Huawei has since moved into the cloud computing sector — with an aim to invest in data centres around the world — and also focused on offering consumer tech such as smartwatches in addition to phones.

The firm has also boosted its footprint in the auto sector as a supplier.

The company did not provide details about its net profit or a breakdown of figures from its various divisions.

Huawei is not publicly listed and its accounts are not subject to the same audits as companies traded on the stock market.

READ MORE: Huawei revenue down 5.9 percent in first half of 2022

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us