WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hundreds of Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists killed in Nigerian airstrike
The military operations were conducted when the terrorists were organising a meeting in a forest, says a Nigerian military expert.
Hundreds of Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists killed in Nigerian airstrike
Top commanders were among those neutralised, says a Nigerian military expert. / AA Archive
December 24, 2022

The Nigerian air force killed more than 200 Boko Haram terrorists in an air raid with the Super Tucano light fighter jet in the Sambisa Forest in the northeastern state of Borno, a military expert has told Anadolu Agency.

There has been no official confirmation from the military but Zaga Zola Makama said on Friday no fewer than 200 Boko Haram and Daesh in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents had been neutralised.

The jet was procured by the government to fight insurgents.

READ MORE: Boko Haram kills Chad soldiers near Nigeria border

Top commanders neutralised

Makama said military operations were conducted when the terrorists were meeting in the forest and ISWAP top commanders were among those neutralised.

Makama said inadequate drugs and a lack of treatment for various injuries the terrorists sustained in the strike led to their demise.

Separately, local police has confirmed the arrests of at least 503 suspects on various charges of terrorism, rape and culpable homicide across the state.

State Police Commissioner Abdu Umar said the arrests were made between January and December.

READ MORE: Nigeria tightens security after US, UK 'terror attack' warning

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us