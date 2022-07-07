WORLD
3 MIN READ
Youngest Pakistani who scaled K2 rescued after going missing
Pakistani army made contact with mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali and conducted a "high-risk" mission to rescue them.
Youngest Pakistani who scaled K2 rescued after going missing
Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali went missing after climbing the “Killer Mountain".
July 7, 2022

A Pakistani man who became the youngest climber of one of the world's highest mountains is safe after going missing during an expedition to another peak, an official has said.

Shehroze Kashif scaled K2 at age 19 last year. He and another Pakistani, Fazal Ali, went missing earlier this week after scaling Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth-highest peak. 

That prompted the country's military to launch a search for them.

The two climbers scaled Nanga Parbat on Tuesday but apparently encountered trouble while descending.

Nanga Parbat is known as "Killer Mountain" because of its dangerous conditions.

On Thursday, Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, told The Associated Press that both the climbers were spotted the previous day. 

“They are safe. They are descending on their own," he said. He said the bad weather hampered the rescue mission.

READ MORE: 'Intact and frozen' bodies of missing climbers spotted on Pakistan's K2

'High-risk' mission

In a statement, the military also said it sent helicopters to pluck the climbers but the bad weather was an obstacle to reaching them. The statement said the army had conducted a "high-risk" mission to rescue the climbers since Wednesday.

Apart from dispatching helicopters, the military also sent a ground search team comprising high-altitude porters, it said. It said the helicopters will resume the rescue mission Thursday if the weather improves.

In a statement Thursday, Kashif's father, Kashif Salman confirmed that his son and Ali were safe and thanked army officials.

Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers try to scale K2, Nanga Parbat and the world’s other highest mountains located in the north.

Kashif in 2021 also scaled Mount Everest, which is 237 meters taller than K2.

READ MORE:Nepal team become first to summit Pakistan's K2 in winter

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us