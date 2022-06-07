Seven out of 10 Muslims currently employed in the UK have experienced some form of anti-Muslim behaviour in the workplace, a new survey has showed.

Released on Tuesday, the survey was commissioned by Hyphen, a new online publication focusing on issues important to Muslims across the UK and Europe, and conducted by polling company Savanta ComRes.

Anti-Muslim encounters during work-related engagements included interactions with customers, clients, and other people (44 percent), during work-related social events (42 percent), and when seeking promotions (40 percent).

A total of 1,503 British Muslims were interviewed between April 22 and May 10 to collect data that, according to the pollsters, is representative of UK Muslims by age, gender, ethnicity, and region.

Black Muslims were found to have experienced higher levels of anti-Muslim encounters compared to other Muslims.

While 37 percent of all Muslims reported instances of discrimination at the recruitment stage, the figure spike to 58 percent for Black Muslims.

'Still hopeful'

The Muslim community in the UK has also felt the brunt of the cost of living crisis, with 54 percent of respondents saying that affording basic household expenses is a greater challenge than five years ago.

Despite rising anti-Muslim sentiments and discrimination, as well as the financial crunch, there is optimism among UK Muslims over broader participation in society, according to a report detailing the poll results.

Just over 50 percent said their lives have improved over the past five years, 68 percent felt participation of Muslims in society has increased, while 53 percent were of the view that Muslims today enjoy more acceptance in the UK.

Additionally, 55 percent said there are better opportunities for Muslims to be successful in the UK and 58 percent agreed that young Muslims now have more role models to look up to in the UK.

Nonetheless, the report emphasised that the government needs to change its approach to Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) communities if it is to deliver on the promise of creating an equal society.

