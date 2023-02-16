WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll rises to 15 in avalanche-hit Tajikistan
Authorities announced on Thursday five more deaths after a series of avalanche struck the Central Asian nation's Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region near the border with China and Afghanistan.
Death toll rises to 15 in avalanche-hit Tajikistan
Over 90 percent of the Central Asian territory consists of mountains where avalanches and mudslides kill dozens of people every year. / Reuters
February 16, 2023

A series of avalanches have killed five more people in eastern Tajikistan, the Central Asian nation's government has said, bringing the death toll over the past two days to 15 and forcing hundreds of families from their homes.

Thursday's statement came after most of the avalanches hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, which borders China and Afghanistan, and where more than 400 households have been relocated away from dangerous areas.

Avalanches have hit homes as well as roads, the government said, and all international traffic has been suspended.

The mayor of provincial capital Khorog, Rizo Nazarzoda, urged its 30,000 residents to stay at home as heavy snow and rain fell.

Over 90 percent of the Central Asian territory consists of mountains where avalanches and mudslides kill dozens of people every year. 

READ MORE:China ends rescue mission as Tibet avalanche toll reaches 28

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us