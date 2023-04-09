WORLD
3 MIN READ
Plans to disband Amhara forces lead to violent protests in Ethiopia
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement that the plan was "for the sake of Ethiopia's national unity" and applies to all of Ethiopia's 11 regions, which have their own armies.
Plans to disband Amhara forces lead to violent protests in Ethiopia
Amhara leaders and activists have accused Ethopia's government of turning a blind eye to atrocities committed against ethnic Amharas. / Reuters
April 9, 2023

Gunfire was heard in at least two towns in Ethiopia's Amhara region as thousands protested against a federal government order to integrate regional special forces into the police or national army, residents have said.

A resident of Gondar, where a large protest was taking place on Sunday, said members of the Amhara special forces had fired their weapons into the sky all night in defiance of the order.

Two residents of the town of Kobo said they heard artillery fire outside the town. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

There were protests in at least six other towns, residents said, all speaking on condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety.

Spokespersons for Ethiopia's federal government and army and for the Amhara regional government could not be immediately reached for comment.

Members of Amhara's special forces and allied militias vowed to oppose Thursday's order, setting up a standoff with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who said in a statement that the plan was "for the sake of Ethiopia's national unity."

The order applies to all of Ethiopia's 11 regions, which have their own regional armies and the right use their own language, but has been received particularly badly in Amhara, the second biggest, which has fallen out with Abiy recently.

A media outlet run by the regional government quoted Amhara President Yilkal Kefale as saying the federal government's order was being misunderstood as requiring the disarmament of the special forces.

In fact it was simply organising regional forces under federal security institutions, it quoted him as saying.

READ MORE:Ethiopia to integrate regional forces into 'centralised' national army

Tensions rising

Special forces and militias from Amhara fought in support of the federal army during its two-year war in the neighbouring Tigray region.

The conflict, which killed tens of thousands, ended with a truce last November.

But in recent months, Amhara leaders and activists have accused Abiy's government of turning a blind eye to atrocities committed against ethnic Amharas living in the neighbouring Oromiya region and of planning to hand back territory captured from Tigray forces during the war.

They say the dissolution of their region's special forces would leave them vulnerable to attacks from Tigray and Oromiya.

The government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on these charges.

READ MORE:Ethiopia names senior TPLF figure as head of Tigray interim govt

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us