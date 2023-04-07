WORLD
Russia formally charges WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage
Russia's Federal Security Service said on March 30 that it had opened an espionage case against the 31-year-old for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War. / Reuters Archive
April 7, 2023

Russian Federal Security Service investigators have formally charged Evan Gershkovich with espionage but theWall Street Journalreporter denied the charges and said he was working as a journalist, Russian news agencies reported.

"Gershkovich has been charged," Interfax quoted a source as saying on Friday.

Russia's Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said on March 30 that it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against the 31-year-old for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.

TASS reported that FSB investigators had formally charged Gershkovich with carrying out espionage in the interests of the United States, but that Gershkovich had denied the charge.

"He categorically denied all the accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," TASS cited an unidentified source as saying.

The TASS source declined further comment citing the classified nature of the case.

READ MORE: Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges

'Vicious affront to a free press'

The WSJ has denied that Gershkovich was spying and demanded the immediate release of its "trusted and dedicated reporter". 

The Journalsaid his arrest was "a vicious affront to a free press, and should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world".

The Kremlin said that Gershkovich had been carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red handed while trying to obtain secrets.

The United States has urged Russia to release Gershkovich and cast the Russian claims of espionage as ridiculous. US President Joe Biden has called for Gershkovich's release.

Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.

A fluent Russian speaker born to Soviet emigres and raised in New Jersey, Gershkovich moved to Moscow in late 2017 to join the English-language Moscow Times, and subsequently worked for the French national news agency Agence France-Presse.

Russia announced the start of its "special military operation" in February 2022, just as Gershkovich was in London, about to return to Russia to join the Journal's Moscow bureau.

It was decided that he would live in London but travel to Russia frequently for reporting trips, as a correspondent accredited with the Foreign Ministry.

READ MORE: Blinken calls for immediate release of two detained Americans in Russia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
