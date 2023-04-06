BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport ranked amongst top 10 busiest airports last year
At full capacity, the airport will serve more than 200 million passengers per year after the completion of all four phases with six runways by 2028.
Istanbul Airport serves 64.3M passengers in 2022, up 73.8 percent on a yearly basis. / Reuters
April 6, 2023

Istanbul Airport has been one of the busiest airports in the world last year, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The US-based Atlanta Airport was the first in the top 10 busiest airport list. Dallas Forth Worth and Denver airports from the US followed it.

Istanbul Airport was the seventh busiest airport with a total passenger number of 64.29 million, up by 73.8 percent on a yearly basis.

Istanbul Airport was the 14th busiest in 2021 and 28th in 2020, according to the report.

The number of passengers served by Istanbul Airport was also up by 23.2 percent compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic era.

Among the top 10 airports in the list, only Denver (0.2 percent) and Istanbul airports managed to increase the number of passengers versus the pre-pandemic era.

Other airports on the list were US' Chicago O'Hare (4th), Dubai Airport in the UAE (5th), US Los Angeles (6th), UK's Heathrow (8th), Indian Indira Gandhi Airport (9th), and France's Charles-de-Gaulle airport (10th).

SOURCE:AA
