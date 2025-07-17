WORLD
2 min read
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Tehran urges OIC and UN to act swiftly, says Israeli strikes on Syria are enabled by Western military and political backing.
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace / AA
July 17, 2025

Iran has condemned Israel's recent strikes in Syria, warning they pose an unprecedented threat to international peace and security.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations to act swiftly and decisively in response to what he described as growing Israeli aggression.

"Today, it is clear to all that the Zionist regime represents the greatest threat to peace and stability in the region," Baghaei said, accusing Israel of targeting Syrian public infrastructure and deepening its occupation.

"This regime, benefiting from the military and political support of the US as well as other Western countries—particularly Germany, the UK and France—is now threatening international peace and security in an unprecedented manner," he added.

Baghaei also said the international community’s failure to stop Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza has encouraged Tel Aviv’s wider military campaign.

He urged the OIC and the UN to take "immediate and effective" steps to stop what he described as Israel’s dangerous provocations and expansionist ambitions.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, echoed the warning.

"Unfortunately, this was all too predictable. Which capital is next?" he said.


"The rabid Israeli regime knows no bounds and only grasps one language. The world, including the region, must unite to end its unhinged aggression."

He added that "Iran supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and will always stand with the Syrian people."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us