WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Rubio referred to Mike Huckabee's message yesterday, where he asked Israel to produce an investigation into the killing of Sayfollah Musallet​​​​​​​ by illegal Israeli settlers.
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
"We protect all American citizens anywhere in the world, especially if they're unjustly murdered or killed," Rubio says. / Reuters
July 17, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the US is in the process of "gathering more information" on the murder of a Palestinian American in the occupied West Bank.

"We want to get all the information about who was involved. We protect all American citizens anywhere in the world, especially if they're unjustly murdered or killed," Rubio told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

"So, we're gathering more information. But I hope you saw yesterday, Ambassador (Mike) Huckabee in Israel asked the Israeli authorities to produce an investigation and concrete information about who was responsible for his murder."

Rubio was referring to Sayfollah Musallet​​​​​​​, who was beaten to death on Friday by illegal Zionist Israeli settlers while visiting his family in the occupied West Bank.

Musallet's family said in a statement that illegal Israeli settlers surrounded him and prevented an ambulance and paramedics from reaching him to deliver life-saving care for three hours. He died before reaching a hospital.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will be having a meeting on Thursday regarding the killing of Musallet.

US Charge d'Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea noted on Wednesday that Huckabee asked Israel on Tuesday to "aggressively" investigate the murder of Musallet.

"There must be accountability for this criminal and terrorist act. And our condolences are with Saif's family," Shea told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

RelatedTRT Global - Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel

'Pogroms'

A number of US lawmakers also mourned the death of Musallet and urged the State Department to investigate the incident.

Violence by Israeli settlers has escalated sharply in recent months, with what rights groups sometimes describe as "pogroms" being carried out against Palestinian communities throughout the occupied territory.

A number of American citizens were killed in recent years in the occupied West Bank by Israel, including Shiren Abu Akleh and Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. No one was held accountable.

Last July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a landmark advisory opinion declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and calling on Israel to end its occupation, cease settlement activities and provide reparations.

Since the start of Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza in October 2023, at least 998 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In Gaza, Israel killed over 58,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and reduced most of the enclave to ruins.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us