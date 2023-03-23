WORLD
3 MIN READ
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit
Upon reaching space, the rocket's second stage engine appeared to briefly ignite but failed to achieve thrust, ultimately failing to reach orbit.
Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit
Relativity Space said 3D-printed metal parts made up 85 percent of the rocket, named Terran. / AP
March 23, 2023

Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket has lifted off for the first time, passing a key milestone to demonstrate the vehicle's in-flight strength before its second stage failed upon reaching space, a company live stream showed.

Launched on Wednesday, there was nothing aboard Relativity Space’s test flight except for the company’s first metal 3D print made six years ago.

The startup wanted to put the souvenir into a 125-mile-high (200-kilometer-high) orbit for several days before having it plunge through the atmosphere and burn up along with the upper stage of the rocket. As it turned out, the first stage did its job following liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and separated as planned. But the upper stage appeared to ignite and then shut down, sending it crashing into the Atlantic.

It was the third launch attempt from what once was a missile site. Relativity Space came within a half-second of blasting off earlier this month, with t he rocket's engines igniting before abruptly shutting down.

READ MORE: NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

Terran was 85 percent 3D-printed

Although the upper stage malfunctioned and the mission did not reach orbit, “maiden launches are always exciting and today's flight was no exception,” Relativity Space launch commentator Arwa Tizani Kelly said after the launch.

Most of the 110-foot (33-meter) rocket, including its engines, came out of the company’s huge 3D printers in Long Beach, California.

Relativity Space said 3D-printed metal parts made up 85 percent of the rocket, named Terran. Larger versions of the rocket will have even more and also be reusable for multiple flights. Other space companies also also rely on 3D-printing, but the pieces make up only a small part of their rockets.

Founded in 2015 by a pair of young aerospace engineers, Relativity Space has attracted the attention of investors and venture capitalists.

READ MORE: NASA, Pentagon to test nuclear-powered rocket for future Mars missions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us